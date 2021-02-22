The Associated Press released its Week 13 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Oklahoma
7. Villanova
8. West Virginia
9. Iowa
10. Florida State
11. Texas
12. Creighton
13. Alabama
14. Virginia
15. Texas Tech
16. Houston
17. Virginia Tech
18. Loyola Chicago
19. Kansas
20. Oklahoma State
21. Southern California
22. Wisconsin
23. Belmont
24. San Diego State
25. Arkansas
