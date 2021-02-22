The Associated Press released its Week 13 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Oklahoma

7. Villanova

8. West Virginia

9. Iowa

10. Florida State

11. Texas

12. Creighton

13. Alabama

14. Virginia

15. Texas Tech

16. Houston

17. Virginia Tech

18. Loyola Chicago

19. Kansas

20. Oklahoma State

21. Southern California

22. Wisconsin

23. Belmont

24. San Diego State

25. Arkansas

