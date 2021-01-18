The Associated Press released its Week 8 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings on Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Iowa
5. Texas
6. Tennessee
7. Michigan
8. Houston
9. Wisconsin
10. Texas Tech
11. Kansas
12. Virginia
13. Creighton
14. West Virginia
15. Minnesota
16. Virginia Tech
17. Ohio State
18. Missouri
19. Duke
20. Illinois
21. Clemson
22. Oregon
23. Saint Louis
24. Alabama
25. UCLA
