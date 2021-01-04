The Associated Press released its Week 7 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Texas
5. Kansas
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Creighton
9. Tennessee
10. Michigan
11. West Virginia
12. Texas Tech
13. Houston
14. Rutgers
15. Illinois
16. Missouri
17. Duke
18. Minnesota
19. Virginia
20. Michigan State
21. Oregon
22. Clemson
23. Florida State
24. Northwestern
25. Saint Louis
