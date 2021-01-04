KNOXVILLE, TN - 2020.10.20 - Practice

The Associated Press released its Week 7 AP Top 25 men's basketball rankings Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor Troy Provost-Heron voted in the poll.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 62 other journalists from across the country. It is his second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Texas

5. Kansas

6. Iowa

7. Wisconsin

8. Creighton

9. Tennessee

10. Michigan

11. West Virginia

12. Texas Tech

13. Houston

14. Rutgers

15. Illinois

16. Missouri

17. Duke

18. Minnesota

19. Virginia

20. Michigan State

21. Oregon

22. Clemson

23. Florida State

24. Northwestern

25. Saint Louis

