The Associated Press' preseason top 25 for the 2020-21 men's basketball season was released Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor voted in the poll, as well as his selections for the preseason All-American team.

Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 64 other journalists from across the country. It is second consecutive year voting in the poll.

Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:

1. Villanova

2. Baylor

3. Gonzaga

4. Kansas

5. Virginia

6. Iowa

7. Wisconsin

8. Duke

9. Tennessee

10. Kentucky

11. Illinois

12. Creighton

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. West Virginia

16. North Carolina

17. Oregon

18. Arizona State

19. UCLA

20. LSU

21. Houston

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State

24. Florida

25. Louisville

All-American Team

G - Jared Butler, Baylor; G - Collin Gillespie, Villanova; G - Marcus Garrett, Kansas; F - Garrison Brooks, North Carolina; F - Luka Garza, Iowa

