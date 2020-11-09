The Associated Press' preseason top 25 for the 2020-21 men's basketball season was released Monday. Here is how Daily Times sports editor voted in the poll, as well as his selections for the preseason All-American team.
Provost-Heron is the newspaper's Tennessee men's basketball reporter. He will vote throughout the season along with 64 other journalists from across the country. It is second consecutive year voting in the poll.
Provost-Heron's votes are listed below:
1. Villanova
2. Baylor
3. Gonzaga
4. Kansas
5. Virginia
6. Iowa
7. Wisconsin
8. Duke
9. Tennessee
10. Kentucky
11. Illinois
12. Creighton
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. West Virginia
16. North Carolina
17. Oregon
18. Arizona State
19. UCLA
20. LSU
21. Houston
22. Florida State
23. Ohio State
24. Florida
25. Louisville
All-American Team
G - Jared Butler, Baylor; G - Collin Gillespie, Villanova; G - Marcus Garrett, Kansas; F - Garrison Brooks, North Carolina; F - Luka Garza, Iowa
