SEYMOUR — Avery Jordan was a man on a mission Friday night, and that mission was clinching a playoff spot.
Jordan, with the help of the rest of the King’s Academy, accomplished the feat. TKA defeated Webb-Bell Buckle, 54-38, behind Jordan’s five touchdowns and 290 passing yards.
“He had a really good night tonight,” Sellers said. “He protected the football, he made timely plays and really allowed us to move the football.”
The first quarter wasn’t pretty for either team.
Webb-Bell Buckle got on the board first after Justis Haggard fumbled and his teammate Joel Wyatt recovered and took it over 50 yards to score.
The Lions quickly got their touchdown back, marching down the field in short burst runs, mostly from Zeke Connatser. The drive was capped off on an 8-yard pass from Jordan to Brady Swaggerty.
The Feet fumbled again on their second drive of the game, but this time the Lions recovered. TKA couldn’t make the Feet pay for their mistake, turning it over on downs a few plays later.
Webb’s third fumble came in the second quarter and the Lions recovered it, taking it in to score, but the play was brought back on a block in the back.
The Lions were able to capitalize, scoring a play later on a 25-yard pass from Jordan to Riley Webber, who extended deep in the endzone to bring the ball in.
Down 13-7 late in the first half, the Feet were forced to kick a field goal with just 36 seconds left in the half.
With just over half a minute on the clock, the Lions decided to try to make something happen backed up to their own 15-yard line.
They did just that. Jordan found Connatser on a 35-yard pass and the clock stopped as Connatser made it out of bounds. Jordan then hit Webber on a 32-yard pass and the Lions called timeout with just over 10 seconds to go. The Lions drive was capped off with a pass to Connatser, and they went into the half up 19-10.
“(Connatser) gets the ball passed the 50 and gets out of bounds,” Sellers said. “That’s what gives us a chance, and now we can throw one deep.”
At the half, Jordan was 7-of-9 passing with 130 yards and three touchdowns.
In the third quarter, the game became a shootout.
Jordan found Connatser on the first drive of the half on a 17-yard pass to score, and the Lions scored again on their next drive, this time on an Alijah Davidson 15-yard run.
Webb found an answer, scoring midway through the third on a pass from Nathan Briseboise to Arnette Hayes.
TKA created some distance on a big 49-yard pass from Jordan to Blake Crisler, but the Feet answered on a 60-yard bomb of their own.
Webb had opened a window in the fourth quarter, scoring on a huge 72-yard pass to make it a 10 point game, but Connatser scored on the run and David Canterbury scored on the next drive to create more separation late.
The Feet scored one last time on a 5-yard pass to Wyatt, but it was too little, too late and the Lions clinched a playoff berth.
“Winning tonight clinched us a spot to at least go dance,” Sellers said. “That’s important for this group to continue that streak we have alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.