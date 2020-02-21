Sophomore guards Jennifer Sullivan and Bailey Burgess tallied 18 points apiece to propel The King's Academy to a 64-41 victory over Webb School of Knoxville to claim the program's first Division II-A East Region championship.
Sullivan was named tournament MVP.
Senior Taylor Carter and sophomore McKenna Monger joined Sullivan and Burgess in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The victory grants the Lady Lions a bye in the Division II-A First Round and a home game in the quarterfinals Friday.
