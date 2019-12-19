The King's Academy girls basketball team fell to Cumberland County 72-71 in the first game of the Sonic Shootout at White County High School on Thursday.
Jennifer Sullivan led the Lady Lions with 21 points. Taylor Carter scored 14 points and Bailey Burgess 12 points.
TKA will play again at 2 p.m. Friday.
