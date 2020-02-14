KNOXVILLE — When Knoxville Webb needed a play Friday night, the Lady Spartans went to Madelyn Ladd. Taylor Carter, The King’s Academy senior guard, noticed.
With six seconds on the clock, Carter broke in to poke an inbound pass intended for Ladd into the backcourt, robbing the Lady Spartans of precious time on the game’s last possession.
Rushed with the shortened time, Webb failed to get off a shot, and The King’s Academy held on for a 39-38 win to claim the Division II District 1-A tournament championship on Webb’s home court.
“The whole game, whenever they were bringing it in, (Ladd) would come out for it,” Carter said. “So I just stepped in front of her and my hand got the ball.”
Webb regained the ball with 1.5 seconds showing on the clock. After a quick Lady Spartan time out, the clock was moved back to 2.4 seconds. TKA coach Blake Derrick said no explanation was given for the extra time.
The time was still too short for Webb to get off a decent shot on the last inbounds effort, and TKA survived to advance as the No. 1 seed in regional play beginning Monday. The Lady Lions will host the No. 4 seed from District 2.
“(Carter) had a great, great defensive game tonight,” Derrick said. “She was really on it, talking to everybody and in the faces of their shooters all night.”
The King’s Academy led most of the game until Ladd tallied her final two points on a pair of free throws early in the fourth quarter to put Webb up 33-32 for the first time since the early minutes.
The lead changed four times before Bailey Burgess forged the final one-point margin by hitting one of two free throws after being fouled on an offensive rebound with 13 seconds remaining.
TKA thought it wrapped up the win when Jennifer Sullivan appeared to steal a pass, but veteran Webb coach Shelley Collier was granted a timeout prior to the turnover, giving Webb the final chance with six seconds remaining.
The Lady Lions defeated Webb by double digits twice and by seven points once during the regular season, but the TKA offense struggled in the tournament rematch.
Sullivan, named tournament Most Valuable Player, was held to 11 points. McKenna Monger had a big presence inside and finished with eight points.
Jenna Timmerman and Amelia Pfeiffer joined Monger in helping on the boards, with several key offensive rebounds.
Burgess and Carter hit the only two Lady Lions 3-pointers in the first quarter. Both outside shooters were denied field goals the rest of the way. Carter hit three free throws for six points and Burgess totaled 5 points.
The Lady Lions struggled at the stripe as well as from the field, hitting just 15 of 27 free throws.
TKA took a 14-10 lead after the first quarter, but Webb chipped away to reduce the lead to three points at 25-22 for halftime and then 32-31 entering the final period.
Blake put the game in the hands of TKA’s all-time leading scorer down the final stretch. Sullivan, a sophomore, slashed inside and picked up fouls or dished to open teammates to provide most of the limited late offense for TKA.
“(Other players) were struggling a little bit with the pressure, but I knew (Sullivan) was going to get to the bucket,” Blake said. “She’s our strongest physically, so I wanted her to drive and create fouls and get free throws.”
Ladd led all scorers with 19 points, including three of the five Lady Spartans 3-point shots. Sheelove Knowles, bothered most of the game with an early ankle injury, managed 11 points. Only two other Lady Spartans scored points.
“We made a lot of minor mistakes,” Derrick said. “We turned the ball over when we shouldn’t have and weren’t making smart decisions. It made the road a lot more difficult.”
