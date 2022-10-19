The King’s Academy understands what is at stake when it hosts Webb-Bell Buckle at 7 p.m. Friday.
A victory clinches the No. 3 seed out of the East Region of Division II-A, and while a loss will not eliminate the Lions (2-5, 1-2 Division II-A East Region), it will force it to spend more than than it would prefer tracking scores from around the region on the final week of the regular season.
“This one’s a big one for us,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “Obviously, if we let this one slip away then we’ll be in a pattern of watching and hoping that somebody wins next Friday night because we’ll no longer control our destiny.
“The biggest thing that we can do this week is we’ve got to go out and execute and make sure we’re at the top of our game to be able to compete at a high level.”
Sellers has faith that his team will step up the way he knows it can — especially his seniors.
“We’ve got a lot of guys who have played in some meaningful games while they’ve been at The King’s Academy,” Sellers said. “This group understands that, though we haven’t done all the stuff we’ve wanted to, they’re not going to be the group that misses the playoffs. They’ve been focused and they’ve shown up at practice this week determined and making sure everybody on the team follows their example.”
TKA is coming off a big 52-22 win over Lakeway Christian two weeks ago that snapped a four-game losing streak. The Lions had an off week last Friday, giving them a chance to catch their breath and nurse some injuries.
Now, TKA turns its attention to Webb (2-5, 0-2), which is on a losing streak of its own and trying to get back on track with a win over the Lions.
Last week, Webb dropped its game to No. 3 Middle Tennessee Christian.
“They’ve got a lot of losses, but they played the No. 3 team in the state in our classification last week, and with six minutes to go in the third quarter it’s 21-21,” Sellers said. “It’s a testament to what this coaching staff has been able to do and getting them to buy in and play really hard.”
Webb’s offense is led by freshman running back Jayden Frazier, who started in several games last season as an eighth grader.
TKA saw Frazier last year, but expects a whole different beast this season.
“You knew then he was going to be special,” Sellers said. “You definitely can tell he’s 14 now instead of 13. He’s starting to physically develop, and he’s become that much more special. It’s going to be a task in itself containing him.”
The Lions have one advantage heading into a quasi-playoff game: home-field advantage.
“It’s a big plus,” Sellers said. “We’ve gotten to a point in our program where we’ve gotten very accustomed with travelling. Whenever you get a 14 to 18-year old out of his comfort zone, it can play a part, and that’s something they’re going to have to face on Friday night.
