Senior running back Nakelin McAfee, junior offensive lineman Josh Wade and sophomore defensive backs Marshaun Bowers and Zeke Connatser played an integral part in The King’s Academy reaching the Division II-A quarterfinals for the second consecutive season.
The quartet turned that success into four Tennessee Sports Writers Association Division II-A All-State selections on Thursday.
McAfee was named a Tennessee Titans Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist after rushing for 1,337 yards and 20 touchdowns on 175 carries. He also added 216 yards and another score on 17 receptions.
Wade anchored an offensive line that created all that running room for McAfee.
Bowers maintained his status as one of the best cornerbacks in the area, racking up a team high-tying 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups and an interception. He also led the Lions in receiving with 42 catches for 622 yards and eight touchdowns.
Connatser benefitted from opposing quarterbacks trying to avoid Bowers, logging nine interceptions and eight pass breakups to go along with 51 tackles. He had 15 catches for 261 yards and four touchdowns on offense.
