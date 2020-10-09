ONEIDA — Oneida took a 5-point lead on the first play from scrimmage of the second half then forced a turnover on the next The King’s Academy snap to give its ball-control running game and deeper roster the opportunity to wear down the Lions.
TKA instead seized control, putting together four consecutive touchdown drives while collecting two turnovers from Oneida as the Lions put up 28 unanswered points to deliver a 42-19 knockout of the Indians as guests Friday at Jim May Stadium.
“We couldn’t have started worse in the second half,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “We responded well, continued to play with great effort and were able to get things rolling.”
Oneida’s Kolby Morgan ripped off a 71-yard touchdown run with a harsh cutback before outracing the field to wipe out the 14-12 TKA lead with just 18 seconds gone from the second half clock.
Morgan finished with 165 yards on 21 carries but, after breaking back against containment on the long run, the Oneida senior was limited to just 6 yards on seven carries the rest of the game.
“One of our goals was to hold (Morgan) under 100 yards,” Sellers said. “He’s an extremely talented back, but I think outside of that one long one, we might have achieved our goal.”
The Lions (7-1) forced a three-and-out after the midfield fumble then capped a drive of 74 yards in eight plays with a quick slant pass from Garrett Weekly taken in by Jochim Williams for the go-ahead score.
The defense forced another three-play possession but Morgan, a Class AA All-state punter last year, pinned the Lions deep with a 54-yard effort.
It took the speedy Lions two plays to respond. Clytavious Barnes covered 72 yards on an inside sweep and, one play later, Zak Acuff called his own number from 7-yards out. Joshua Campanali converted one of his seven extra points.
Oneida (4-3) fumbled on its next attempt. With Garrett Weekly’s turn under center, Lions moved 33 yards on three plays with a big strike of 31 yards ripped down by Williams, giving TKA a commanding 35-19 lead to end the third quarter.
Weekly, who finished 13 of 15 for 145 yards against an interception, then picked the third Indian passer of the night from his defensive spot and returned it to the Oneida 35 to set up the final score.
Acuff completed that drive with an 11-yard slant to Barnes. Oneida mounted one long drive but a 14-yard sack by Nick Donato put the Indians in an unrecoverable hole.
TKA finally stopped itself when Indian Jaiden Luckadoo stepped in front of Williams to take down Weekly’s final pass attempt, but time expired three plays later.
Acuff finished 4-of-11 for 87 yards. The senior and Barnes combined for a textbook perfect 60-yard touchdown bomb for the second TKA score in the first quarter to counter the first Oneida score.
“I’m one of the most blessed coaches in the state, because I’ve got two quarterbacks that can flat-out play,” Sellers said, when asked of his rotation policy.
Scoring opened with both teams hitting touchdowns on fourth-down and 17 yards needed. Weekly hit Nathan Hoffman to finish the second possession for TKA.
Oneida then rushed seven straight plays before stalling and facing fourth-and-long from the 28. Noah Buttram found Morgan wide open downfield, but the extra point attempt was wide, maintaining an early one-point lead before Barnes expanded that with his 60-yard reception.
TKA returns to Division II-A East play next week, traveling to take on Donelson Christian Academy.
