Senior guard Zack Tilley poured in 23 points to lead The King's Academy boys basketball team to a 66-64 victory over Lakeway Christian Academy on Thursday.
Senior Nemanja Kovacevic added 19 points and four rebounds.
The Lady Lions did not have the same success despite a 19-point performance from sophomore Bailey Burgess, suffering a 58-53 loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.