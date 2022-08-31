A reworked roster for The King’s Academy — the product of several injuries — got its first taste of success against Meigs County.
The Lions are now tasked with figuring out how to put their first victory of the season behind them and pick up another one when they host Howard at 7 p.m. Friday on Huskey Field.
“I think any coach would tell you that when you win a game Friday night the way we did, you have to make sure that you enjoy it, but once it gets to Monday, you have to flip the switch and put all of our focus on Howard,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “Ultimately, what we did on Friday night no longer matters.
“We have to make sure we focus on our preparation Monday through Thursday and keep the same level of intensity so that we’re prepared to go on Friday.”
The path to a second win will be much different than the first.
Meigs County leaned on its physicality while Howard (0-2) possesses a wealth of athletes, which can lead to an explosive offense even though it has mustered six points through its first two games of the season.
“They’re extremely scary because any kid who touches the football when they’re on offense has a chance to go the distance,” Sellers said.
“We have to get 11 hats to the football because if you expect to make a bunch of one-on-one tackles, they’re going to have a really good night.”
TKA may encounter some setbacks given its current depth issues, but a week ago, it proved it is capable of weathering those difficult moments.
The Lions surrendered 24 unanswered second-half points before responding with a go-ahead touchdown drive and a game-sealing pick-six.
TKA savored that victory a bit longer than usual after a tumultuous start to the season, and the hope is that one triumph breeds some more.
“We’ve been able to win a lot of football games over the last three, four years, but something we’ve told every group is we haven’t done a good job of winning football games after a huge momentum shift,” Sellers said.
“To end up on top after one of those was big for this group’s confidence.”
Trending Recipe Videos
Follow @Troy_Provost for more from Troy Provost-Heron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.