SEYMOUR — This is not the same program The King’s Academy coach Mitchell Turner inherited three years ago.
The Lions have more than enough talent to contend for Division II District 1 championship, but what it takes to achieve that is foreign for a team that has not yet come to grips with being a winning program.
That contradiction was on display Friday against Maryville Christian, falling into a two-run hole after leaving five runners on base through the first two innings before cruising to a 13-2 run-rule victory.
“With no disrespect to anybody in the community, TKA baseball has never been a threat,” Turner told The Daily Times. “That’s what we’ve been trying to teach them how to do: for people to know who we are and build a winning attitude.
“It’s a slow process. At all levels you have to learn how to win. They have been the floor mat for people for so long, and now they’re competing at a much higher level and I think they’re a little shocked by it because success has come pretty quickly for them.”
Maryville Christian center fielder Boone Street hit a solo home run to center in the first inning to peg the Eagles to an early lead and then Jackson DeBusk added to it with a sacrifice fly in third before the wheels came off.
TKA shortstop Ridley Eddington, third baseman Ethan Ridderstap, designated hitter Riley Webber and center fielder Nahzir Bergen all reached base safely to start the bottom of the third and later came around to score.
The Eagles (2-2-1) then walked or hit the first five Lion batters in the bottom of the fourth, allowing TKA (6-1) to pull away without ever logging a hit.
“I was proud of the guys at the plate because their approach has not been very good in the first part of the season,” Maryville Christian coach Michael Weaver said. “We really challenged them, and I thought we put ourselves in position to compete, but when you’re walking that many guys and not giving your defense a chance, you take yourself out of the ballgame.”
The King’s Academy was telling each of its hitters to take until the first strike given Maryville Christian’s struggles finding the zone, but a pitching change changed the approach and Eddington crushed the first pitch he saw for a grand slam to left-center that capped the scoring.
Eddington added a double, a single and a walk in his three other at-bats.
“When you have a pitching change, more than likely they’re starting you with a fastball,” Turner said. “It was a young kid, you could tell by his mechanics, and Ridley says, ‘Coach, do I have to take the first one?’ and I said, ‘No, if you get your pitch I want you to drive it in the right-center gap,’ and then he hits a home run to left-center.”
The King’s Academy will attempt to keep developing its winning mentality when it plays two games at West High School today, the first against Cherokee at 4:45 p.m. and the second against West at 6:45 p.m.
Maryville Christian is searching for a winning mentality simlir to TKA’s experience not so long ago.
“It starts with developing a culture,” Weaver said. “If you buy into the process, believe in each other and build a culture up of developing a winning mentality and practicing and playing the right way, you’ll come a long way. We’re getting there. I don’t know how to explain it, but I can feel it; it’s coming. They’re starting to piece it together and starting to believe in themselves.”
