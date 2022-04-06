SEYMOUR — Trying to get a game in before evening storms rolled in, The King’s Academy and Maryville Christian School switched fields, moving the Maryville Christian home game farther east to Seymour, and pushed up the starting time. The King’s Academy played as the away team on their home field, batting first.
Given their hot start, the Lions might try to reverse the positions in future home games as well.
The King’s Academy scored three runs on four quick hits and a sacrifice fly in the top of the first, got a solid scoreless start from pitcher Ryder Storm, and limited late-inning comeback attempts to defeat Maryville Christian, 18-9, Wednesday evening.
The Eagles can always ask, “what if?” as the game was called due to lightning before Maryville Christian (4-6) could take their seventh-inning cuts.
Storm worked three near-perfect innings to pick up the win for The King’s Academy (10-5). The freshman faced only one batter over the minimum, on an infield error, and allowed no hits with two strikeouts..
The Lions led 10-0 when Storm was replaced by Caleb Wallace, the first of four other Lions to take the mound, in the bottom of the fourth.
“For a freshman, he’s very composed,” TKA coach Matt Storm and father of Ryder Storm said. ”He can deal, you saw it. He’s got a nice change-up and nice little breaking ball. His fast ball is decent, and he’ll pick up velocity as he grows.”
TKA started the game with two doubles, from leadoff Riley Webber and Ryder Storm. Ethan Ridderstap drove in the first of five runs-batted-in on a sacrifice fly, Nazhir Bergan collected the first of his three hits and Zach Wallace brought in the first of his five RBIs on a grounder rammed between third and short to give the Lions the quick 3-0 lead.
Losing pitcher Ben Paddock settled down to get out the side then pitched a scoreless second inning, aided by catcher Ryan Reynolds throwing out a runner trying to steal second.
TKA broke out for four runs in the third, aided by an infield error and hits from Bergan and Wallace. The Lions also benefited from the first of eight walks issued by three different Eagles pitchers, a trend that exacerbated as the game wore on— with 14 free bases and two hit batters the final tally for the two staffs combined.
Maryville Christian bats came alive when Ryder Storm was replaced by Wallace. Caleb Adams greeted the 8th-grader with a double into left-center and scored the first Eagles run when Paddock blooped a Texas-Leaguer behind shortstop. An infield error and a wild pitch helped the Eagles tally four runs on just two hits.
The remainder of the game saw both teams scoring in each at-bat, but TKA never really threatened, given the large lead and continued strong batting by the Lions, who totaled 15 hits from eight different players.
Home runs by sophomore Zach Wallace in the fourth frame and senior Ethan Ridderstap in the sixth helped TKA maintain a sizable lead. The two sluggers both finished with five RBIs. Riley Webber, Nazhir Bergen and Wallace all added three hits.
Max Hoschette, Caleb Adams and Paddock had two hits apiece in the Maryville Christian six-hit total.
“We’ve got to come out ready to play,” Maryville Christian coach Andrew Sylvester said. “We’ve got to show up with 100 percent energy and focus, or we are going to have similar performances in the future.”
Maryville Christian heads down Morganton Road to visit William Blount in its next contest on April 14. TKA hosts Lenoir City today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.