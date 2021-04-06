The King's Academy baseball team fell into a sizable deficit early after surrendering six runs in the second inning and never recovered in a 13-1 loss to Webb School of Knoxville on Tuesday at The King's Academy.
Ethan Ridderstap accounted for the Lions' only run, drilling a solo home run in the bottom of the second.
The King's Academy will attempt to get back on track against Pigeon Forge at 3:30 p.m. today.
