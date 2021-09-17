LEBANON — Nakelin McAfee burst through the line of scrimmage, past the first-down marker and into the open field as The King’s Academy sideline erupted.
The Lions had not beaten Friendship Christian in their first eight meetings, but the senior running back’s 31-yard scamper in the final minute sealed a historic 28-21 win for The King’s Academy on Friday.
“Every year, we’d come in here knowing it was going to be a tough game, and we always came up short,” McAfee told The Daily Times. “It feels good to win it in my last year and take it home.”
McAfee’s 23rd and final carry cemented the win, but it was a pair of runs on the Lions’ previous drive that led them to victory.
He ripped a 38-yard run that put The King’s Academy (3-2, 1-0 Division II-A East Region) in the red zone with less than five minutes remaining and then scored four plays later to give the Lions a 21-14 lead.
The advantage swelled to 14 when Friendship Christian (2-3, 0-1) botched the snap on the first play of its ensuing drive and junior outside linebacker Tanner Norris hopped on the loose ball in the end zone.
A mental error in the secondary led to an 80-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Weekly, a former TKA quarterback, to Chris Eakes with three minutes, 51 seconds remaining, but McAfee’s final trot prevented the Commanders from getting an opportunity to complete the rally.
“It’s been a long wait,” Sellers said. “It’s taken a lot of hours and a lot of great plays — timely plays — from the kids out here. This is special.”
The Lions defense stifled the Commanders albeit for two mistakes, allowing the offense the grace to make some mistakes.
The King’s Academy limited Friendship Christian to 204 total yards. Weekly was under constant pressure and completed eight of his 18 passes for 189 yards and an interception.
“I heard all the talk of him leaving, and it always hurt me because I never thought he would leave me when I came here to be with him,” senior linebacker Riley Webber said. “It’s always been us together. I never really cared about coming here and beating Garrett because we came her to win and get a better (region) placement.
“I love him, and he’s always going to be my best friend, but this feels great.”
Sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith accounted for two first-half touchdowns that sent The King’s Academy into halftime with a 14-7 lead. He scampered into the end zone from 11 yards out in the first quarter and then escaped Friendship Christian pressure and floated a screen to sophomore Marshaun Bowers for a 51-yard score in the second period.
The Lions climbed the summit that has eluded them for eight years, but an even greater peak awaits.
The King’s Academy now sits in the driver’s seat for its first region championship, needing wins over Middle Tennessee Christian, Lakeway Christian and Webb — Bell Buckle to give itself the easiest path to the Division II-A BlueCross Bowl.
“We got the whole weekend to celebrate, and we’re going to use every bit of it that we have,” Webber said, “but come Monday, we’re getting ready to win again.”
