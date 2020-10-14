SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy’s last visit to Donelson Christian Academy came under much different circumstances.
The Lions were a month removed from a midseason coaching change that put Jonathan Sellers at the helm of the program and still searching for their first win of the 2018 season.
The Wildcats were also winless, and a victory was the only way for either team to sneak into the postseason.
There is a lot more at stake this time around as The King’s Academy and Donelson Christian face off for first place in the Division 2-A East Region at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
“I didn’t know it would work out like this, but I knew the group of young guys we had was special,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “The group of juniors and seniors did a really good job of understanding that it was a young team and did a great job of mentoring these kids and teaching them how to work hard.
“(This team) has done a great job of taking that and running with it. They play with great effort and great attitude, and you’re starting to see the fruits of that labor show up this season as far as the success they’ve had.”
The Lions (7-1, 4-1 Division 2-A East Region) won that meeting two years ago with relative ease, but last season’s game was anything but easy.
Junior Nakelin McAfee made a pair of game-saving defensive stops, tracking a DCA ball carrier down to turn an apparent touchdown drive into one that ended with a missed field goal and intercepting a pass on the next DCA offensive possession to give TKA a chance to win the game in the final minute.
Then-freshman quarterback Garrett Weekly led the Lions down the field and Ryan Ballard hit a game-winning 20-yard field goal to clinch a postseason bye.
A victory will earn either side a free pass to state quarterfinals this time around, and the expectation is it will take a similar finish to secure that coveted reward.
“When you have two good football teams, at some point in the fourth quarter with a couple of minutes left is when the game is going to be decided,” Sellers said. “We just have to make sure that we’re taking care of the football, making sure we’re not missing assignments up front and flying to the football on defense.”
The Wildcats (7-0, 5-0) boast the best statistical defense in the region, surrendering 8.8 points per game — not including their COVID-19 victory over Middle Tennessee Christian — but the Lions want to prove those numbers are not an indication of who the best unit is.
TKA allowed 10 points per game en route to the program’s first 5-0 start, which included meetings with Class 5A Seymour and Class 3A Gatlinburg-Pittman, but it surrendered 41 points — 31.3% of its season total — in a four-quarter span against Friendship Christian and Middle Tennessee Christian.
“The defense is going to be what leads this football team,” Sellers said. “It’s been what has led this football team up to this point, and I think they’re a little ticked off themselves because the past couple of weeks they’ve started a little slow and let people score on them early.
“I think they’re going to be dialed in and ready to rock on Friday night from the opening whistle.”
A return to its defensive dominance and a typical offensive showing should be more than enough to move TKA into first place with an opportunity to win the program’s first-ever region championship against Grace Baptist — Chattanooga in the regular season finale two years after it was fighting with DCA to avoid the cellar.
“We’ve tried our very best not to talk about it much because at the end of the day we just have to make sure that we do our part on Friday night when the opening whistle is blown,” Sellers said. “The kids know — it’s hard not to.
“You’d have to live in a cave to not know what kind of implications this has as far as the playoffs goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.