SEYMOUR — The offense for The King’s Academy struggled the last few weeks, but the Lions used a simple formula for a prodigious scoring night in Thursday’s 52-22 win over Lakeway Christian Academy on Huskey Field.
The solution was to get the ball in the hands of Zeke Connatser.
The 2021 TSWA All-State selection was on the receiving end of two scores, rushed for another, threw a touchdown pass and for good measure was the middle-man in a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder play with stellar lineman Nick Donato picking up the 20-yard touchdown.
The versatile Connatser also had an interception and a 29-yard kickoff return to open the second half.
The King’s Academy (2-5, 1-2 Division II-A East) got a jumpstart on scoring from its defense. After committing its only turnover of the night in its first possession, the Lions raced in after a bad center snap, with Alex Critselous grabbing the ball for a scoop-and-score from 28 yards out.
After Lakeway (3-5, 0-2) went three-and-out, King’s mixed pass and run on a nice drive that stalled inside the red zone at the 14.
Sophomore Avery Jordan found Connatser for the first offensive score.
The Lions moved into the red zone once again but faced another fourth down. This time, when the defense converged on Connatser after a short reception, the lanky wide receiver quickly tossed a lateral back to Nick Donato running outside, and the lineman ran in for a big momentum boost which led to an eruption of pleasure along the TKA sidelines.
“Donato is a very special kid to me,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “He’s done a lot, a lot during his time here at The King’s Academy. The offensive line works their tails off and they never get credit, so to go out tonight in his senior year and get to cross that end zone was very special.”
Lakeway finally countered on a 5-play, 70-yard drive but the Lions never stopped attacking back. Connatser picked up his throwing touchdown on his only passing attempt, a 15-yard strike to senior Mekhi Paddock.
Lakeway scored again inside the final two minutes, but the response from The King’s Academy, with Connatser hauling in a 12-yard strike from Jordan, gave the Lions a healthy 31-14 halftime lead.
Connatser again set the tone with his 29-yard return on the kickoff to start the second half and the Lions picked up where they left off, with a tunnel screen to Riley Webber picking up the 11-yard touchdown to cap a 6-play, 56 yard drive.
Donato made a vicious sack knocking quarterback Levi Martin out of the game on the next play, and Connatser intercepted Loten Potts two plays later.
Eight plays later, with a 7-yard Webber run, the Lions moved the game into mercy-clock time. Lakeway scored again to briefly return the pace to normal, but Connatser responded with a 47-yard run on the first play after Lakeway failed on an onside kick attempt, ending scoring midway through the fourth quarter.
Jordan had a strong game, finishing with 206 yards on 15 completions in 22 attempts.
"(Jordan) played incredible tonight,” Connatser said. “To be only a sophomore and this being the first year as a starter, it’s just incredible to see the work he’s put in and how much better he’s got.”
The King’s Academy defense held Lakeway to minus-two yards rushing, thanks heavily to five sacks. Lakeway finished with 149 total yards compared to 382 from the balanced Lions’ attack. Alijah Davidson led TKA rushers with 70 yards on 6 carries.
After an off-week, The King’s Academy hosts The Webb School of Bell Buckle on Oct. 21.
