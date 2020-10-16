NASHVILLE — Josh Campanali drained a 32-yard field goal that left The King’s Academy trailing by four with one minute, 47 seconds remaining in the half despite several mistakes.
The Lions made one more error before the intermission, allowing Donelson Christian to find the end zone before the half on a 25-yard pass from Bradford Gaines to a wide-open Jon Lewis on a play-action wheel route.
TKA never recovered, allowing that final first-half miscue to snowball into a 49-17 loss Friday inside Ken Redmond Stadium at Donelson Christian Academy.
“We didn’t handle adversity well tonight,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “It’s something we do well sometimes and something we don’t do well other times, and tonight we didn’t handle it well.
“This sport is really simple; it comes down to blocking and tackling. If you block and you tackle, you will always have a chance, and tonight we didn’t do a great job of blocking and we didn’t do a great job of stopping the run.”
A 30-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Zak Acuff to senior wide receiver Jachim Williams in response to a game-opening touchdown drive by the Wildcats and a 45-yard pick-six by freshman defensive back Marshaun Bowers that was caused by a hit from sophomore safety Garrett Weekly that separated the ball from the intended receiver gave the Lions (7-2, 4-2 Division II-A East Region) a 14-7 lead after the first quarter.
Donelson Christian (8-0, 6-0) tied it at 14 with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Gaines to Dayton Sneed, and then, when it looked like The King’s Academy would once again pull ahead, Weekly fumbled on a fourth-down attempt at the DCA 1-yard line and Lewis scooped it up and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown.
Campanali temporarily stopped the bleeding with his field goal, but even that felt like a loss because it came three plays after the Lions recovered a fumble inside the DCA 20.
“I think both of those series were pivotal drives,” Sellers said. “We have to come away points in the red zone, and we just didn’t.
“That starts with me. We as coaches have to do a better job of creating a better plan in the red zone, and we have to do a better job of executing that plan inside of the red zone.”
The Wildcats scored two touchdowns in a two-minute, 51-second span in the third quarter that dashed any hopes of the Lions leaving Nashville atop the region standings.
TKA will need a victory over Grace Baptist — Chattanooga at 7:30 p.m. Friday to earn a postseason bye to the quarterfinals for the third time in program history. From there, it hopes to learn from its mistakes against Friendship Christian on Sept. 25 and Donelson Christian and make a run for a state championship.
“This group is disappointed,” Sellers said. “I think they’re as upset as I am at how this game went tonight. I think they’re going to show up Monday ready to work because from past experiences, that’s what they do.
“The end goal is still there. Obviously, we can’t play like we did tonight to do that. We have to get a lot better.”
