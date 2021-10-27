Six weeks after beating Friendship Christian for the first time in program history, The King’s Academy has to be its nemesis’ biggest fan.
The Lions are still in play for their first-ever Division II-A East Region championship, but grasping the crown requires Friendship Christian knocking off Middle Tennessee Christian to force a three-way tie atop the standings.
However, the tiebreaker only goes in favor of TKA if it beats Notre Dame at 7 p.m. Friday in Chattanooga and secures its seventh overall win — more than Friendship Christian or MTCS would possess.
“In any game, you control what you can control,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “The only thing we can control is the outcome Friday night and how we perform.
“We can’t do anything about the game in Middle Tennessee, so we have to be locked in and focused to make sure we do that part so that game matters because at the end of the night if we lose, who cares about what happens in Middle Tennessee?”
A region championship comes with the added benefits of receiving a first-round bye and avoiding perceived state championship favorites University School — Jackson and Nashville Christian until the title game.
The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds out of the East will likely face off against one of them in the second round.
All those scenarios could cause some chaos within a program, but there is a sense of calm at The King’s Academy after three weeks of waiting for this moment to come.
A loss to Middle Tennessee Christian on Oct. 1 put the Lions in a position where they had to win two straight games before they could close the regular season with the region championship on the line, and they dispatched Lakeway Christian and Webb — Bell Buckle with ease.
“All in all, I think it is a little less stressful because up until this point, we’ve also had to be patient,” Sellers said. “We had to wait and do our part, but this all comes to an end Friday night and we’re excited that we at least get to figure out what we get to do.”
TKA needs to be better against the single-wing offense, which tagged it for 321 rushing yards in its loss to MTCS.
“Luckily, this is the third time this season we’ve seen it, so I think we’re beginning to get a pretty solid grasp on an offense you don’t see a ton of,” Sellers said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to do a better job of slowing it down and getting off the field.”
Improved run defense and some help from a team that caused TKA heartbreak for nearly a decade is the recipe for a historic accomplishment, but the Lions have not spent any time worrying about what could be.
“I haven’t (had the time to think about what a region championship would mean) because I’ve spent so much time stressing what all the different outcomes mean Friday night,” Sellers said. “All my thoughts have been on finding a way to beat Notre Dame to put ourselves in a position to hopefully get a little bit of luck.
“If we can manage to pull it off, I guess I’ll let it all soak in somewhere between Chattanooga and Knoxville.”
