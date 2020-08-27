SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy’s revenge tour is off to a perfect start.
Five days after beating rival Seymour for the first time in program history, the Lions made up for another of their five losses last fall with a 39-13 rout of Gatlinburg-Pittman on Thursday.
“There’s no way around it, we’re the smallest school in Sevier County and we’ve knocked off two (of the bigger schools),” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times.
“That’s big for is as a school and as a program, and it’s a testament to these kids.
“They showed up in June and it was the sharpest group I’ve ever seen. Obviously, we have some talent, but you can see they have had a different hunger these first two weeks.”
TKA (2-0) got off to a slow start in its home opener, falling behind 13-0 after two touchdown passes from Gatlinburg-Pittman freshman quarterback Christian Hoffman, but a fourth-down conversion provided the spark for 39 unanswered points.
The 25-yard gain from senior quarterback Zak Acuff to junior running back Nakelin McAfee highlighted the Lions’ first scoring drive, which was capped by an 11-yard touchdown pass from Acuff to senior wide receiver Jachim Williams.
“We were right around the 50, and most times when we’re around the 50 it doesn’t really matter,” Sellers said. “Coach (Aaron) Kirby was giving me some headaches on the headset asking me what we were doing, but I trusted our kids.
“We made a timely play. It wasn’t how we drew it up, but that got us on a roll.”
The Lions took a 20-13 lead into halftime and added to it as soon as play resumed as McAfee broke an 80-yard rushing touchdown.
Gatlinburg-Pittman fumbled on its ensuing possession, and realizing things were getting out of hand, it decided to go for it on fourth-and-2 inside its own territory the next time its offense took the field.
However, the Highlanders could not replicate the Lions’ fourth-down magic as junior defensive end Malik-Abdul Sholanke stuffed Conor Reagan for a loss of three that gave the Lions possession at the Highlander 26-yard line.
Two plays later, McAfee trotted into the end zone for his third touchdown to seal a second consecutive victory. He would add a fourth in the final quarter to put the finishing touches on a career night that included 236 total yards (212 rushing, 25 receiving) on 19 touches.
“We had to come in and get them back for last year,” McAfee said. “They talked down on us all week, so we had to show them what’s up.”
Gatlinburg-Pittman racked up 127 yards on its first three drives, two of which ended in touchdowns, but TKA responded by limiting them to 51 yards over the final 35 minutes, eight seconds.
“This is a resilient group,” Sellers said. “Most times, if you’ve watched TKA football, if you dig too deep a hole, we fold. This team has leadership, and instead of folding, they rallied together as a group and bunkered down.”
An offense capable of flipping the script in a hurry and a stout defense has the Lions seeing visions of a Gold Ball in Cookeville come December, but the Lions still have some vengeance to dish out before reaching that desired destination.
The revenge tour takes a three-week hiatus, starting with next week’s Division II-A East Region opener against Grace Christian – Franklin, before TKA gets an opportunity to face Friendship Christian, which beat TKA, 42-7, last season, on Sept. 25.
“Tonight was a statement,” McAfee said. “Now they know what to expect.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.