The King's Academy girls basketball team cruised to a 72-47 home victory over Grace Christian Academy on Friday to notch its third win in its last four games
Junior guard Bailey Burgess filled the stat sheet for the Lady Lions (3-9, 2-1 Division II-A District 1), posting a game-high 25 points to go along with eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Juleigh Anne Tucker tacked on 10 points, two rebounds and three assists.
