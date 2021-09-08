After two weeks of cancellations, attempting to find a game and not knowing what Friday night would entail, The King’s Academy is ready for a return to normal.
The Lions had their Week 2 game against Class 2A powerhouse Meigs County cancelled because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Meigs County High School and were forced to take a forfeit victory after numerous calls to schedule a game went unanswered.
The same scenario played out last week when Howard had to back out because of issues with the virus, and the only school The King’s Academy could find to play was Heritage High School in Ringgold, Georgia — suffering a 34-14 loss.
Another scheduling nightmare — as of Wednesday — has been avoided and the Lions can return to playing football in their own state when they host Grace Christian – Knoxville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“The past two weeks have brought about a lot of uncertainty,” Sellers said. “Nobody in life really handles a lot of question marks and uncertainty well. Being able to keep our kids focused has been a challenge, but I think they’ve responded really well. Even though we haven’t been able to play the schedule we thought we would, I think this group has been able to rally together and get better.”
The biggest growth from the Lions (1-2) has to come in the form of scoring points.
TKA logged more than 300 total yards against Heritage (Ga.) a week ago but only managed to find the end zone twice — one of which came against the Generals’ second-team defense. It mustered six points in its season opener against Christian Academy of Knoxville on Aug. 20.
The evolution of the Lions offense will be lockstep with the maturation of sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith, who was ruled eligible by the TSSAA the morning of the season opener, because it would force opposing defenses to focus on somebody other than 2020 Division II-A Mr. Football semifinalist Nakelin McAfee.
“He’s still not exactly where he’s going to end up being at because he’s young, but week-to-week he’s progressing and week-to-week he’s understanding and learning more football,” Sellers said. “He’s ultra-athletic and has a great arm, but it’s his first year playing varsity football, therefore, he’s learning that he has get to the next play and not let the last play affect any plays that are coming up.
“I think he’s done a good job, and I think you’re seeing him begin to operate the offense much better.”
A pivotal Division II-A opener with Friendship Christian is on the horizon, but the Lions are not looking past the Rams (1-1), who boast a talented roster highlighted by junior quarterback Jake Boudreaux and senior wide receiver Kadell Robinson.
“We haven’t won one on the field yet, and I know it’s something all the kids are chomping at the bit to do,” Sellers said. “Our main focus is Grace Christian because if we don’t show up prepared, it won’t go very well. We have to take care of business on Friday night and use it to learn some things that will help us get better for next week.”
