Nakelin McAfee sensed a different energy when he stepped into The King’s Academy football facility Monday.
More than half the season still awaits the Lions, but most of the goals they hope to achieve along that journey start — and some end — with notching a long-awaited win over Division II-A East Region foe Friendship Christian.
The King’s Academy and Friendship Christian have faced off eight times in their history and the Lions have yet to win. The ninth chapter in the burgeoning rivalry takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lebanon.
“This is what we’ve been working for all year,” McAfee told The Daily Times. “All the blood, sweat and tears we’ve been through, we have to take care of business.”
The Lions (2-2) are motivated by the belief that they would have ended their winless drought against the Commanders (2-2) last season if not for self-inflicted wounds.
The King’s Academy was unable to find pay dirt on its last possession en route to a 27-21 defeat, but the fact it had a chance at a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes despite throwing two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown — muffing a punt, having two punts blocked and allowing the Commanders to recover a short kickoff was a minor miracle.
“It wasn’t a lot of fun,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers said. “We made a lot of mistakes and played a lot of uncharacteristic football, and ultimately it cost us the game. We thought for the first time that we had a really good chance of going out there and winning, and we left feeling like we gave it to them.
“It’s something we definitely remember, and hopefully we can change that outcome this year.”
Garrett Weekly played an integral part in that near upset for The King’s Academy, but he now resides on the opposite sideline after transferring to Friendship Christian in the offseason.
Weekly amassed 52 tackles, seven interceptions, six pass deflections and a fumble recovery en route to being named a TSWA Division II-A All-State safety a year ago. He also completed 30 of his 48 passes for 784 yards and nine touchdowns in a reserve role behind then-starting quarterback Zak Acuff.
“There’s a reason why he played a ton for us last year,” Sellers said. “He’s still one of the most intelligent football players I’ve seen at the high school level, and it shows up on film. He’s extremely athletic and can throw the football, so he’s going to put them in a lot of good spots.
“He’s made their offense tremendously better this season. It’s a tall task to try and slow him down, especially since he knows us really well.”
Weekly was projected to start under center for the Lions this season, but his departure left The King’s Academy without a signal caller until Elijah Williams-Smith transferred from Knoxville Central. The sophomore quarterback continues to get more comfortable within the Lions’ system with each passing week. He has completed 26 of his 48 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns through the first three games of the season.
“He just has to go be him,” Sellers said. “He plays an important position, but at the end of the day, it’s a team sport. He has to play within himself on Friday night. He can’t put too much pressure on himself and go out there and be somebody he’s not. He has to manage the game and make sure that we’re putting ourselves in good positions offensively to be able to finish drives.”
A clean performance from Williams-Smith may allow The King’s Academy to control its own destiny for the program’s first region championship and pave the easiest path to a BlueCross Bowl appearance — all of which becomes possible with a win over Friendship Christian.
“It’s hard to call it a rivalry if you don’t ever contribute to winning,” Sellers said. “For us, Friendship has always been that mountain that we’ve yet to climb, so anytime we play them it’s a big week. No matter who the first region game was, it was going to be big. It just so happened to be Friendship, and that adds a little bit more to it.”
McAfee put it in simpler terms.
“We’ve always been second and third,” McAfee said. “It’s time to be first.”
