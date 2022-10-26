With its Division II-A schedule finished and playoff seeding set, The King’s Academy could easily look beyond its game starting 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Coach Jonathan Sellers reviewed past seasons to come up with something to provide extra motivation to his seniors and the underclassmen who have supported those leaders.
Senior Night will be held at Huskey Field and the research Sellers did shows that with a win, this senior class would be the first in school history to go all four seasons without a losing record. The King’s Academy record is now 4–5, including a mid-September game that Swain County of North Carolina forfeited.
Standing in the way of that accomplishment will be Notre Dame (3-6). The King’s Academy returned from Chattanooga last season with a lopsided 41-7 victory, but the Fighting Irish played with several younger players.
One of those players was now-sophomore Cash Bundy, who has made great strides based on what Sellers has seen in game film. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Bundy has a multitude of weapons available. The Irish run a spread offense and throw it a bit more than they run but as most teams do, seek a balanced attack.
“Every one of the five has a chance to score any time they touch the ball,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “(Justin Baker) is really, very good, probably their best. They move him around a lot, mainly at receiver but they will put him in motion to get him the ball in the backfield as well. He’s a guy that you really have to be able to hone in on and contain as much as you can.”
The biggest concern Sellers has when the Lions have the ball is the pass rush from Notre Dame.
“They apply a lot of pressure,” Sellers said. “They’ll send a lot of different pressure packages at you and really make you be good at your pass protection pickups. They’ll play out of a base 3-4, but they’ll walk up two linebackers to make it look like they are going to send a lot of pressure.
“They’ll drop at least one of them but on some snaps they’ll drop two or three, and sometimes they’ll go to a drop 8-coverage and only send three. It’s all about having the ability to pick up the pressure if they’re sending six or seven, but then also being able to adjust as guys drop off in coverage. They really got some disruption on the two films that we got.”
Sellers said that Notre Dame’s record is deceptive because DII-AA East features strong teams such as Webb, Boyd-Buchanan and Chattanooga Christian.
The Lions are near full strength, with Sellers saying that junior Alijah Davidson has gradually increased playing time since returning to action three weeks ago. Freshman lineman Colt Campbell was cleared to play after being out some weeks and is rounding back into form.
The Lions have 10 seniors who can add to a run of success when the playoffs begin. This year, TKA, the No. 3 seed in the East, will travel five hours or more for the opening round game.
Notre Dame serves as both a final tune-up for the playoffs and a chance for seniors such as Zeke Connatser, Tanner Norris, Riley Webber and Nick Donato to go out as one of the winningest classes in school history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.