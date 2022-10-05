Playing against a new team with a new coach always means extra study, trying to learn formations and tendencies. This week, Jonathan Sellers and The King’s Academy coaching staff needed an extra dose of film study and preparation.
Lakeway Christian Academy (3-4, 01 Division II-A East) is in only its third year of play and has a new coach this season. Thad Wells came from Virginia with a wild offense that will be a big challenge for The King’s Academy (1-5, 0-2) tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Huskey Field.
“What they’re doing on offense, some of it looks like stuff you see in normal football but then some of the things, it’s the first time I’ve ever seen anybody line up in the formations they’re lining up with,” Sellers told The Daily Times.
Lakeway sometimes use a variation of the old “swinging gate” formation most normally seen on extra-point attempts. Sellers said that Lakeway will run from that starting point from anywhere on the field. Some formations begin with the center as the only lineman near the ball, with a full backfield behind.
“What they’re doing schematically has really caused some stress for us throughout the week,” Sellers said. “We’ve got 28 to 30 formations on our board. They’re able to do a lot. It’s a testament to their coaching ability, to get into as many formations as they do. It’s a different brand of offense, and to get 14- to 18-year-old kids to execute it as well as they do is extremely impressive.”
Sellers said that the offensive wrinkles gives Lakeway the ability to create explosive plays. The Lions are averaging just over 28 points per game, although that average was inflated by high scores in wins the first three weeks of the season. Lakeway has since dropped four straight but scored 14 in the lowest offensive output during that streak.
The King’s Academy offense has not been as productive. TKA has also dropped their last four games, with a high of 12 points in those games and being shut out twice this season. Despite owning a 34-24 victory over Meigs County in late August, TKA is averaging just 11 points per game.
“Our big focus is just finishing drives,” Sellers said. “We’ve been up and down this year offensively. Last Friday night, you couldn’t tell on the scoreboard, but it was one of our better offensive performances. We only scored two touchdowns, but we were able to put together a lot of good drives. Now it’s just, we’ve got to finish. Drives that end at the 20 need to end in the end zone.”
Hopes for more scores is buoyed by the progress Sellers sees in two underclass linemen, junior Luke Jones and freshman Cade Brown.
“Those two have been coming around and both graded out really well last week,” Sellers said. “They are both maturing, which has really helped our offense.”
The TKA defense will have hands full with the unpredictable Lakeway offense. Sellers said that in addition to stalwarts such as seniors Nick Donato and Riley Webber, “unsung heroes” have been stepping up. Sophomore Alijah Davidson is coming into full form after being sidelined with an injury to start the season. Ryan Gibson is playing in multiple spots and Blake Cristler has been helping in the defensive backfield.
“Defensively, lots of guys are just playing their tails off,” Sellers said. “They’re giving a lot of great effort to keep us in football games.”
Given the unique Lakeway offense that The King’s Academy will be facing, that defensive effort and ability to cover the unique and exotic Lakeway formations could be a key to the home-team Lions coming out victorious.
