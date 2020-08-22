SEYMOUR — All Jonathan Sellers wanted was for his team to play hard for 48 minutes and an opportunity to redeem himself.
The Lions put themselves in a position to win last year’s Battle of Boyds Creek, but The King’s Academy coach feels like he was the reason a season-opening victory slipped through their fingers in 2019.
History did not repeat itself on Saturday morning.
The King’s Academy entered halftime with a one-score lead for the second consecutive season, but this time around it protected that advantage until the final whistle to secure a 28-21 victory over Seymour on the Eagles’ Householder Field.
“This is something we’ve never done and it’s something that we knew we could do,” Sellers told The Daily Times. “Obviously, our goal is always to get to 1-0, and every time we’ve walked over here it hasn’t happened.
“Tonight, they answered the bell again and it worked out. I’m extremely proud of everyone on this roster.”
Seymour (0-1) wore down The King’s Academy (1-0) with its depth in last season’s victory, but the Lions’ athleticism overcame the Eagles’ numbers advantage this time as senior Jachim Williams and junior Nakelin McAfee made their presence felt on both sides of the ball.
Williams hauled in four catches for 148 yards, including a 94-yard touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter to send TKA into the intermission with a 14-6 lead. He also added what proved to be the game-sealing score with 9:30 remaining, racing down the sideline before dragging Seymour defenders into the end zone.
McAfee, who scored a 3-yard touchdown on the opening possession of the second half, showed off his versatility, netting 40 yards on 13 carries and making three receptions for another 46 yards, while battling cramps after halftime.
“They killed us with big plays,” Seymour coach Scott Branton said. “We were very inconsistent, and that blame is on me. I didn’t have them ready apparently. We didn’t tackle very well and we didn’t our assignments very well, but we’re going to back to work on Monday and fix it.”
TKA and Seymour were originally scheduled to open the season Friday night, but inclement weather postponed the game until 10 a.m. Saturday.
“It was something we worried about last night because we felt like this group was very focused last night, but obviously it didn’t work out,” Sellers said. “We met and told them to handle their business overnight and come back with the same focus, and they did that.”
Seymour’s power run game was effective with Brendon Harris rushing for a game-high 96 yards on 14 attempts, but hamstrung by turnovers. Williams, McAfee and Marshawn Bowers each logged an interception, and the Lions’ secondary continued to stymie the Eagles in the fourth quarter as quarterback Tristan Cain tried to orchestrate a comeback.
Cain and junior quarterback Eli Funck completed eight of their 15 pass attempts for 162 yards, 98 of which came on touchdown passes to senior wide receivers JD Kandel and D'Andre Sentell.
“We made a statement right here,” Williams said. “It’s going to be tough for the offenses we go up against throughout the season because our secondary is unstoppable.”
The Eagles hope that an opportunity to watch film and another week of practice will get them closer to being the team it can be.
“I’m not trying to make excuses because they outplayed us, but we were never really together this offseason,” Branton said. “We’re trying to regain that unity, and today we struggled without it. We’re going to have to rebuild that and move on.”
The Lions, on the other hand, believe that reversing their fortune in their season opener is a sign that they can build upon a historic season last year in which it earned a first-round postseason bye for the first time in program history and enjoy even more success.
“This meant a lot to us,” Williams said. “We feel great. We feel like we can state — actually we don’t feel like it, we know we’re going to win state.”
