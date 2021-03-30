A day after suffering a 19-7 loss to Grace Christian — Knoxville, The King's Academy rebounded with a 9-0 road victory over First Baptist Academy on Tuesday.
Eighth-grader Izzy Wilson tossed a shutout for the Lady Lions (6-3, 1-1 Division II-A District 1), allowing two hits and walking one while striking out 11.
The King's Academy scored two runs through the first six innings before pushing across seven in the top of the seventh to provide plenty of breathing room.
Five different players drove in a run for the Lady Lions, paced by a two-RBI performance from eighth-grader Brooke Truax, who went 2-for-4. Sophomore Justyce Burton also logged a multi-hit performance.
The King's Academy will attempt to win two in a row in district play when it travels to CAK for a 6 p.m. first pitch Thursday.
