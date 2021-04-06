The King's Academy softball team fell to Grace Christian Academy, 9-2, on Tuesday night.
Grace Christian entered the seventh inning ahead by nine before the Lady Lions got on the board with two runs. Izzy Wilson led TKA at the plate, where she went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
TKA finished with seven hits. The Lady Lions will return to action on Monday at home against CAK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.