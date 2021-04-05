The King's Academy softball team never got going offensively in a 9-0 loss to Lakeway Christian on Monday at Lakeway Christian Academy.
Izzy Wilson, Kyndal Neubert, Cali Knight and Harley McCall were the only Lady Lions (6-4, 1-2 Division II-A District 1) to record hits.
The King's Academy will attempt to get back on track when it travels to Grace Christian Academy, a team that defeated the Lady Lions, 19-7, on March 29, at 6 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.