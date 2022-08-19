SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy knew finding offense early in the season would be a challenge after an offseason defined by loss.
The Lions were already tasked with replacing Nakelin McAfee and Marshaun Bowers after their respective graduation and transfer when junior quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith suffered a season-ending knee injury. Injuries to sophomore running back Alijah Davidson and senior offensive lineman Connor Wallis made matters worse.
It all proved too much to overcome as the Lions were shutout in a 16-0 season-opening loss to CAK on Friday at Huskey Field.
“We were able to do some things tonight, but the problem is whenever you’re having to string together nine- or 10-play drives early in the season, it’s going to be hard not to get a penalty or a tackle for loss that puts you behind the chains,” TKA coach Jonathan Sellers told The Daily Times. “Ultimately, that score is indicative of the fact that the coaches over there out-coached me. As the head coach and offensive coordinator, I have to do a better job of putting my kids in position to move the football, and I did not succeed in that job tonight.”
The King’s Academy (0-1) hoped it could find success on first and second down to take some pressure off sophomore quarterback Avery Jordan, who made his first career start, but it failed to do so.
The Lions faced third-down attempts of eight or more yards on seven of their 11 drives.
“All week we’ve discussed as a staff that we needed to make it easy on him,” Sellers said. “I think we actually did an OK job on first down. Tonight, I think our problem was second down and giving back yards that we were able to gain.”
The first example of the Lions’ trend to take one step forward and two steps back came on their third offensive series. TKA picked up a combined six yards on first and second down before having a third-down conversion erased by a holding penalty.
Jordan tossed an incomplete pass on the ensuing third-and-15, forcing a punt that CAK (1-0) blocked. Seven plays later, CAK junior running back Jay Duncan punched in a 4-yard touchdown run that gave the Warriors a 10-0 lead that held until halftime.
The Lions turned to a more triple-option based offense to start the second half, amassing 29 yards on five carries before being stuffed behind the line of scrimmage on the sixth to force a punt.
TKA returned to its normal offense afterward but to no avail.
Jordan threw his second of three interceptions with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and CAK found pay dirt five plays later to grab a 16-0 lead after a missed extra point.
Jordan finished his first career start with eight completions on 22 attempts for 60 yards. He had a pair of opportunities to notch his first career touchdown on TKA’s final offensive possession, but receivers on the other end could not come through.
“I told him tonight and I’ll tell him again, I don’t think any of those three interceptions were bad,” Sellers said.
“We were backed up and we had to make a play. We knew third-and-long was a bad situation for us tonight, and we were unable to stay away from it.
“We put him in a position where he had to throw it up, and they were able to come down with it. We’ll focus on some of the throws he was able to make. He made some good ones on that last drive that we weren’t able to come down with, but as the season goes on, those are plays that I think we’ll continue to get better at.”
The absence of the offense wasted a stout defensive performance that limited the Warriors to 139 total yards.
TKA will attempt to put its first points of the season on the board when it hosts Meigs County at 7 p.m. Friday.
