The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers and senior tailback Nakelin McAfee see the same thing in Middle Tennessee Christian.
“They’ve got a good running back and a good quarterback,” McAfee told The Daily Times.
Sellers took his analysis a bit further.
“They do some really good stuff,” Sellers said. “Return an all-state quarterback and have a dandy of a sophomore tailback as well. I know they’ve got a Division-I guy up front on the offensive and defensive line.
“Offensively they run some single-wing stuff that causes you a lot of headaches, a lot of misdirection. They do a good job hiding where the football’s going. And then you turn over on defense and they’re in a stack doing a lot of the same stuff, causing confusion, sending some pressure.”
TKA (4-2, 1-0 Division II-A East) will host Middle Tennessee Christian (3-3, 1-0) on Friday in a game with major implications. The winner will take its spot in the driver’s seat of Division II-A East, as the Lions and Cougars currently sit atop the standings.
The Lions have reason to be confident heading into Friday, as they’ve met unparalleled expectations head-on so far. They received the most first-place votes in Division II-A in this week’s AP Tennessee High School Football poll, a first for the program, and two weeks ago notched their first win over Friendship Christian after eight straight losses.
Plus, TKA is led not only by McAfee, but also sophomore quarterback Elijah Williams-Smith, who threw for a touchdown and ran for two against Friendship Christian.
“He’s definitely growing up,” Sellars said. “The first couple of weeks, a 15-year-old in a brand new offense, was definitely a struggle for him early on just getting a grasp on the offense, getting to know the guys on the team, building some chemistry. But you can tell the last two games he’s doing a great job of protecting the football, a great job of managing your offense.”
Along with playing sound defense, a focal point for the Lions this week in practice was expanding their passing game headed by Williams-Smith, plus ensuring they can run the ball effectively.
“We’re becoming more explosive in our downfield passing game and being able to execute through the air much better than we did at the beginning of the season,” Sellers said. “(Williams-Smith) still has got a long way to go. He’s still young, he’s still a sophomore. He’s got a very high ceiling and a very bright future, but still got a lot of hard work he’s got to get put in between now and then to get to where he can be.”
McAfee, a dynamic playmaker, complements Williams-Smith well in TKA’s backfield. Middle Tennessee Christian no doubt has focused on stopping the pair while preparing for Friday’s game.
“Just trying to really get my team where it needs to be,” McAfee said. “And just be a good leader and do the things I’ve got to do to make everybody else good.”
The Cougars boast a powerful running attack of their own. In its 42-9 win over Lakeway Christian last week, Middle Tennessee Christian got off to a quick start, scoring three rushing touchdowns in the first quarter; senior quarterback Aden Hooper scored two of those, while sophomore Gabe Howell contributed one.
Hooper ran for a third touchdown in the second quarter, then another in the fourth. Sophomore Eli Wilson also recorded a rushing score.
“We’ve just got to play sound football and make sure we’re focused, executing our assignments and protecting the football,” Sellers said.
Same as with their analysis of their upcoming foe, McAfee agreed with his coach on what the Lions need to do against the Cougars on Friday.
“We’re just going to have to tackle well and play disciplined football,” he said.
