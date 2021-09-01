The King's Academy will take the 128-mile trek to Ringgold, Georgia, to face Heritage High School at 7:30 p.m. Friday after its originally scheduled game against Howard was cancelled because of COVID-19 problems within the Chattanooga-based school.
It is the second consecutive week the Lions' schedule has been affected by the virus, picking up a COVID victory against Meigs County.
There were more than 30 teams with a Week 3 open date and less than 10 games scheduled this season, but TKA could not find an in-state opponent despite reaching out to numerous schools, including Pigeon Forge, a fellow Sevier County team that turned down an offer to play.
