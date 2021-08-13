KNOXVILLE — Nakelin McAfee is focused on leading The King’s Academy to its best season in program history, but at times his attention shifts to where he will be playing football next fall.
The senior running back boasts offers from Power 5 schools Ole Miss, Arizona State, Duke and Kansas as well as six other FBS offers, and on Friday he got a taste of what the next level has to offer when the Lions played Austin-East in the opening quarter of the Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic High School Kick-Off Classic inside Neyland Stadium.
“This is a good experience to know what it will be like when I go to college and play in a stadium like this,” McAfee told The Daily Times. “It’s something that gets your blood flowing.”
McAfee, who is a 3-star prospect ranked as the No. 46 player in the state according to 247Sports, is not the only player on The King’s Academy with hopes of playing in some of college football’s most storied venues. Sophomore cornerback and wide receiver Marshaun Bowers and senior linebacker Abdul-Malik Sholanke have both received interest from Division-I programs.
The trio helped the Lions dominate Austin-East, never letting the Roadrunners pass midfield en route to a 7-0 victory a week before opening the season at Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“It’s a cool experience for all of our players, but we do have a couple of guys who have high aspirations,” The King’s Academy coach Jonathan Sellers said. “For them to get a taste of this, I think it’s awesome.”
McAfee, Bowers and Sholanke may have gotten a taste of what their college experience will be like, but for the majority of their teammates, it was an opportunity to live out a lifelong dream of playing in their hometown stadium.
Junior middle linebacker and tight end Riley Webber grew up a Tennessee fan, and his support for the program has only strengthened since his older sister, Maddie, joined the UT softball program before the 2020 season.
“It’s like a dream turned to reality,” Webber said. “You step on that field and all of a sudden you can feel the pressure on your shoulders. You can feel the crowd and you feel like you have to play well.”
For one night, the Lions got to continue their preparation for a season they hope ends with an appearance in the Division II-A BlueCross Bowl in Chattanooga while also having an unforgettable experience.
“It’s such a special moment for all of them to get to walk out on that surface and get to play so that mom and dad can get a picture and never forget this moment,” Sellers said. “There are very few venues that look like this and hold as many people as this. One of the most important parts of tonight was enjoying the moment because not many people ever get to grace this field and play on it.”
