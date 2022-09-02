SEYMOUR — The King’s Academy defense limited Howard Tech to just 197 total yards on 50 snaps. The Lions offense had a slight edge with 223 yards gained, but six turnovers spelled doom as TKA fell 19-12 to the Hustlin’ Tigers on Friday at Huskey Field.
Howard (1-2) gave up the first big miscue on the third play from scrimmage. Quarterback Christian Holland was backpedaling to evade a sack and tossed the ball forward. Lineman Garrett Cogdill snared the pass and lumbered 25 yards for a quick opening score.
Neither team could move the ball in the remainder of the first half, as TKA (1-2) picked up four first downs and Howard just three, with one of those coming on its one pass completion in nine attempts, a 20-yard touchdown strike to Ja’Caron Sanders from Holland midway through the second quarter. The completion ended a 7-play drive that began after a bad center snap turned into one of three first-half Lions turnovers.
Howard needed just 31 yards to score after recovering the bad snap. After picking up one first down, the Tigers committed one of their 11 penalties but struck on the next play with Sanders getting loose deep and snaring the bomb from Holland. Both teams failed on their PAT kicks to enter halftime knotted at 6-6.
“One of our goals for the week was to be plus two in turnovers, TKA coach Jonathan Sellers said. “We start with a big one, that pick six by Cogdill, and then we just get sloppy with the football. I’ll eat it, I’ve got to coach them up and get them prepared to be able to protect the football.”
Lions quarterback Avery Jordan finished the game with 11 completions on 25 attempts and four picks.
The most costly turnover came after an interception at the 8-yard line ruined the best drive of the night up to that point by the Tigers after they had marched 36 yards exclusively on running plays. Holland got greedy and Zeke Connatser made him pay with the pick, but after the Lions couldn’t move, the punt snap was bobbled. Howard sacked punter Aiden Stephenson and needed just one run, a one-yard plunge by London Cross. The point-after kick was blocked.
The next TKA possession ended with another interception, which turned out to be the winning play. Holland hauled in a floater on the Tiger 42 and weaved 58 yards, with the extra point finally converted for a 19-6 lead entering the final quarter.
The King’s Academy kept fighting. After a fumble ended another possession, the Lions finally kept chains moving and completed the only long drive of the night, a 7-play 84-yard march ending with an inside screen to Connatser covering 13 yards for the only TKA offensive points.
The kick again failed as did the ensuing onside kick attempt.
The Lions had two more chances but suffered another interception. After forcing a short punt by the Lions with less than 30 seconds remaining, two heaves downfield failed to convert and the game ended with Howard claiming its first win of the year, 19-12.
“Our defense is unbelievable, they’ve been unbelievable all three weeks,” Sellers said. “We’ve got to be better offensively. When we sputter on offense, we usually lose.”
The King’s Academy visits Grace Christian Academy of Knoxville on Sept. 9 for Week 4.
