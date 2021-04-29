A couple weeks ago, Heritage coach Jeff Sherman shared a sobering observation with his softball players: It was clear that they weren’t having much fun playing softball.
There was a reason for the Lady Mountaineers’ angst — they were uncharacteristically struggling at the plate. They knew that before they could play more relaxed, they had to fix their problems in the batter’s box.
“In the cages before the games, we were working on the specific things we needed to do better at (the plate),” Heritage senior catcher Brecca Williams told The Daily Times. “It started showing in games and we started hitting well. When you are hitting well, your confidence goes way up and you start having fun. When you score runs, you win games.”
The Lady Mountaineers didn’t have any trouble raking at the plate against Bearden on Thursday night. Williams belted two triples; Claire Foister clobbered a solo home run off the scoreboard in right field, and the Lady Mountaineers produced nine hits in five innings to roll to a 9-5 run-rule victory over the Lady Bulldogs on Senior Night.
Senior Olivia Smith didn’t have any issues protecting Heritage’s lead. She used her rise ball to silence Bearden’s bats, holding the Lady Bulldogs to five hits while striking out five batters.
“When (Smith) is on, she is very hard to hit because she moves the ball so well,” Sherman said. “She’s hitting spots and it’s hard to dial her. Her rise ball was on today. (The Lady Bulldogs) have a lot of slappers in their lineup and a lot of lefties. What we wanted to do was make them pop it up and give them fits. She did a great job and Brecca called a good game. We didn’t call any pitches; she called them all herself.
“I’m proud of all the seniors. All of them produced today. We are starting to roll a little bit and get some momentum. … We are coming together and having fun.”
Williams began the first by drawing a leadoff walk. A one-out error by Bearden center fielder Nicole Couvertiere allowed Eden Frazier to reach first and Williams to advance to third. Senior first baseman Joslyn Barton plated Williams by laying down a bunt, and Frazier later stole home on a wild pitch to give Heritage a 2-0 lead. Kylee Thomas brought in another run when she was pelted by a pitch with the bases loaded.
The Lady Mountaineers remained productive at the plate. Wiliams drove a 1-2 fastball over the head of left fielder Morgan Barnett for a leadoff triple in the second, and Frazier scored her with a sacrifice fly to center field.
Foister extended Heritage’s lead to 5-0 with a leadoff solo shot in the third. Five at-bats later, Brecca Wiliams ripped a two-out triple to right field to drive in Carly Pickens and Madison Phillips.
Two errors helped Heritage plate a run in the fifth. Thomas singled to left field to score Foister, and Pickens squeezed a 1-2 fastball past the second baseman for a two-run single in the fifth to punctuate Heritage’s fifth win in six games.
After the win, Sherman reminded his five seniors that their season ended last year after five games. He told them that they have an opportunity to be playing in late May this spring.
“We’ve been having so much fun,” Williams said. “From screaming our heads off in the dugout to talking in the dugout amongst each other, our emotions are very high right. We are very happy and winning comes with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.