Maryville College men’s basketball coach Raul Placeres hosts the Girls Got Game camp every year, but he isn’t the mastermind behind it.
That title belongs to his 11-year-old daughter.
“Three years ago, I was getting a hard time from my daughter that I only do camps for boys,” Placeres told The Daily Times. “This is where the idea came from ... There’s not really a lot of exclusive girls camps around in the area.
“I just thought, if I can do it and make her happy, it would be a happier home,” he added laughingly.
The third annual Girls Got Game camp concluded Wednesday at the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville. Placeres and Seymour High School girls basketball coach Greg Hernandez put on the three-day camp each year, teaching local girls the hoops skills they impart to their actual players.
Campers build skills in areas including driving the ball into space, making the extra pass, finding an open teammate and going from a good shot to a better shot. Younger girls worked on more basic techniques, including simple layups, while older campers took part in more advanced drills.
Only 50 campers were allowed this year due to COVID-19 regulations, but demand was high, Placeres said.
“We sold out, and there was plenty more that were on the waiting list that I feel terrible about (not getting to participate),” Placeres said.
Placeres and Hernandez have hosted the camp since its inception; they’re both from Miami, Florida, and played and coached together at Maryville College. Placeres spent years as an assistant to longtime Scots coach Randy Lambert before taking the head job in 2019, while Hernandez has led the Lady Eagles since 2018.
“Me and Greg go way back,” Placeres said.
There’s another commonality between the two coaches: they both enjoy giving back to the community, exemplified by their work in the camp. In the Everett Center gym Wednesday, Placeres took girls through a drill on one end of the court, while Hernandez guided campers on the other end.
Placeres coached intently, but also smiled and laughed periodically.
“It’s just huge for the community. There’s not a lot of girls-only basketball camps,” Hernandez said, adding that “every year it’s gotten bigger.”
Registration for the camp cost $80, which included a T-shirt and a medal. Tuesday was “jersey and wacky sock day,” and Placeres said he also had a snow cone truck scheduled to come Wednesday.
“It’s been a big success, and I know the girls have had a really good time through the years doing it,” Placeres said.
Hernandez hopes the camp continues well past three years. He sees the benefit it has on local girls basketball players.
“We’ve had some kids now, this is their third year coming,” Hernandez said. “They look forward to this. Their parents look forward to it. Because they understand they’re not just going to camp. Yeah, they’re having a great time, but they’re also learning something.
“And hopefully they can take whatever they’re learning from camp to their teams, to their school teams, wherever, and using the knowledge that we’re showing them to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.