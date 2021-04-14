The Alcoa baseball team gave up 11 runs in the third inning to fall 12-1 to Gibbs on Wednesday.
Riley Heaton, Nate Hartless and Ethan Simpson provided Alcoa's only three hits.
The Tornadoes (13-5-1) will try to bounce back today against Grace Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.