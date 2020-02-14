A big third quarter highlighted the Seymour girls' 57-51 victory over Pigeon Forge on Friday night. Aebri Graham and Emily Russell made two 3-pointers apiece in the third as the Lady Eagles amassed 21 points in those eight minutes.
Graham made four overall from behind the arc on her way to a team-high 16 points. Russell finished with 11 points, all of which came in the second half. Emma Watson was second on the team with 12 points.
