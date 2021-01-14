It didn’t look like a game that would come down to the wire judging by the score at halftime.
The No. 23 Tennessee women’s basketball led Georgia by 15 points after two quarters Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena, but with less than four seconds left, the Lady Volunteers found themselves trailing by one.
“We took our foot off the pedal,” Tennessee senior Rennia Davis said. “We kind of just let up, and they didn’t. They played like they were down and we were playing like we were up by way too many.
“We were only up 15 — that’s not a lot of possessions. We just got way too comfortable.”
The Lady Vols led by as many as 17 points before complacency led to a third-quarter meltdown, during which the Bulldogs outscored Tennessee by 20 to take their first lead of the game.
Tennessee cut it to one in the final minute and had the opportunity to pull ahead down the stretch, but Georgia intercepted Tennessee’s inbounds pass in the final seconds to hold on for a 67-66 victory that marked the Bulldogs’ first win in Knoxville since 1996.
“That’s the SEC — you have to play every single night and you have to play for 40 minutes,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “Obviously, I was really disappointed with how we came out of halftime. … They came out and punched us and we didn’t like it, and we just did not recover.”
The Lady Vols (8-2, 2-1 SEC) shot 51.5% from the floor in the first half, which they ended ahead 40-25. That sharp shooting did not carry over into the second.
The Bulldogs (11-1, 3-1) outscored Tennessee, 29-9, in the third quarter — during which Georgia went 5-for-8 from behind the arc and forced the Lady Vols to commit eight turnovers — to enter the fourth quarter ahead 54-49.
“I thought we stopped guarding on the defensive end and then (the Bulldogs) get happy because they’re scoring,” Harper said. “Well then they’re turning it up defensively. Now they’re getting steals — it was just a snowball effect.”
Tennessee finished with 24 turnovers, which the Bulldogs, who logged 16 steals, turned into 23 points.
“We turned up our defensive pressure, and the turnovers led to points for us,” Taylor said. “It provided easy baskets and easy opportunities, which gave us the chance to get back in the game.”
Tennessee woke back up in the fourth quarter, and a Davis layup with less than a minute left made it a one-point game.
The final 30 seconds were packed with emotional whiplash as the Lady Vols had a handful of chances to win the game, but Georgia thwarted every opportunity with scrappy defense.
Tennessee’s final opportunity came with three seconds left when Jordan Horston looked to inbounds the ball to Davis, but Horston’s pass sailed high and into the arms of Georgia’s Maya Caldwell.
“We were looking for Rennia — I overthrew it, and Georgia made a play,” Horston said, her voice deflated by the outcome. “That was that.”
Tennessee got off to a strong start beginning with the opening tipoff. Tamari Key batted the jump ball into the hands of Rae Burrell, who found Davis under the basket. Davis put the Lady Vols on the board five seconds into the game, and they held onto the lead for the rest of the half.
Davis — who led Tennessee in scoring with 15 points — attributed the Lady Vols’ third-quarter lapse to a lack of defensive energy.
“That’s unacceptable,” Davis said. “I just don’t feel like we were locked in defensively in the second half. ... We can’t not be a tough team for 10 minutes.”
Next up for Tennessee is Alabama on the road. Tipoff is at 3 p.m. Sunday.
“I think they’ll be motivated coming out of this to be a better basketball team,” Harper said. “They better be because it doesn’t get easier.”
