All the momentum that Alcoa had taken into halftime disappeared in an instant.
Tyner Academy opened the second half with a touchdown drive, and on their first snap of the second half, the Tornadoes fumbled the ball.
Given an extra opportunity, Tyner took a shot downfield to start the drive, but the Tornadoes thwarted it. The Rams attempted a lateral on the following play but never fully had possession.
Jordan Harris recovered the loose football, and the Tornadoes scored on the ensuing drive, the first of four consecutive touchdowns as Class 3A No. 1 Alcoa pulled away from Class 2A No. 1 Tyner in the third quarter of a 42-20 win Friday night at Goddard Field.
“That was probably the play of the game. That really turned it,” Alcoa head coach Brian Nix said. “Any sport is a game of momentum, but football is so physical that momentum takes even more of a toll.
“You get that doubt in your mind and you don’t play with the same physicality that you do when you have the energy going. We’re always trying to find ways to alter momentum, so you prepare for bad scenarios.”
Alcoa recovered the Tyner fumble at the 50-yard line and went the distance in six plays, as junior Elijah Cannon broke through two levels of defenders and capped the scoring drive with a 24-yard touchdown run. Instead of a potential deficit after giving the ball away, Alcoa led Tyner by eight.
“Early in the game, we were struggling to get some movement up front,” Cannon said. “It had been hard to run the ball. Gaps just opened up, so I hit it. It opened and I scored.”
The Tornado defense held Tyner to a three-and-out on the next possession to get the ball right back into the hands of its offense. It was another short drive for Alcoa, who scored in just four plays on Jordan Harris’ 34-yard touchdown rush.
Before Tyner’s defense had a chance to catch its breath, Cannon knocked the ball loose and Alcoa recovered for the second time in the quarter. Cannon completed the drive he created with another touchdown, his second of the night. He was at the heart of Alcoa’s third-quarter surge, and along with the impactful forced fumble, he finished with two scores and 82 yards on eight carries.
“I think third quarter, he put this one away,” Nix said of Cannon. “I challenged a couple of guys that somebody was going to have to step up and make some plays for us, and there were a couple of times there that he was refusing to be tackled.”
Entering the night, Tyner had allowed three touchdowns all season, and was outsourcing its opponents 307-20 through eight games. Alcoa surpassed that total with four touchdowns in the third quarter alone, as it scored more than 35 points for the third consecutive game since the loss to West in late September.
The third-quarter pull away came after Alcoa had slugged through the first half offensively. The Tornado defense had kept them in the game with a pair of goal line stops, but the offense had trouble cracking Tyner’s vaunted defense. Nix believed that his players had not taken Tyner as seriously as they should have in the first half.
Once they did, the results spoke for themselves.
“I try to tell our guys, ‘If I tell you this is a good team and you better be ready for a fight,’ you better trust me and believe me,” Nix said. “I’m not going to say anything where you’re going to look back and say, “Man, coach was just trying to get us excited.’ That’s a physical, tough, well-coached football team. They look like a state champion, but once we jumped on them, we were able (to pull away).”
