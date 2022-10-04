KNOXVILLE — William Blount coach Kendra Swafford had a simple message for her players during a third-set timeout: relax.
After taking the first two sets of the match, William Blount had lost all of its momentum. Lenoir City, behind a 6-1 run, led 9-4 at the first timeout in the third set. Swafford used the break as an opportunity to reset her player’s focus.
“I told them to pretend like it’s practice. Relax,” Swafford told The Daily Times. “Most of these girls are JV, and I told them to pretend like they’re playing against the varsity team. Just keep playing like you do at practice and we can beat this team easily. We have to do the things we can control, like talking, serving and energy — a lot of the things we didn’t have tonight.”
Swafford’s speech spurred No. 6-seed William Blount’s third-set rally to complete the sweep over No. 7 Lenoir City, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23, Tuesday night at Hardin Valley Academy to stave off elimination in the District 4-AAA tournament.
“They called a timeout and we had a little pow wow, and they got a little bit of energy from it,” Swafford said. “I think that turned them around. That got them laughing a little bit and relaxed. There were a lot of tense moments with these girls, and I think it’s just nerves. We got that out and the jitters were gone.”
The Lady Govs took the next three points out of the timeout, and closed the set on an 8-2 run to complete the comeback, after they had trailed by as many as seven points.
Savannah Rea and Christina Glass led the way in the third set with a pair of kills each, while Katie Sylvia totaled two aces and three digs.
Despite taking the first two sets, William Blount started the match with a low level of energy. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead to begin the night, the Lady Govs allowed four consecutive Lenoir City points to tie the set. William Blount went on to win the first set, but the remaining two were each closer than the last.
Both teams were unable to break away in the second set, staying within three points of the other. For one stretch, William Blount and Lenoir City, unable to string any sustained run together, alternated on 12 consecutive points. The Lady Govs, however, took the last four points to clinch the second set and make the third the potential match-winner.
“I think they came in a little bit confident to think that they were just going to roll over this team like we did in the season,” Swafford said.
“When it comes tournament time, anything can happen. I think they came in with a different type of mindset, but we calmed down and settled in.”
William Blount will not have the luxury of taking three sets to find its energy as the tournament rolls on. With their victory, the Lady Govs advance to face No. 4 Hardin Valley at 5:30 p.m. today at Maryville High School.
“Play to stay in it,” Swafford said. “We can keep doing that if we play to our potential. We definitely did that during the season when we took a set against (Hardin Valley), but we have to be playing at our A-game with high energy, high communication, good serves and passing well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.