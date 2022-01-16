KNOXVILLE — Rae Burrell uncorked the 3-point shot, and seconds later, it swished through the net to knot the score at 17, eliciting cheers from fans at Thompson-Boling Arena.
That was just the start.
She soon made her second 3 to give No. 5 Tennessee a one-point lead over No. 19 Kentucky just minutes into the second quarter.
Burrell came off the bench to spark a Lady Vols team that trailed, 17-11, at the end of the first period. Despite her status as Tennessee’s best player, she hasn’t started since returning from injury a few weeks ago, yet still provided the boost UT needed to down the Wildcats, 84-58, on Sunday.
“I thought (Burrell) came in and gave us a big boost on the offensive end, knocked down some shots,” Tennessee coach Kellie Harper said. “When you have a lot of different people that can score, it just puts a lot of pressure on the opposing defense. Rae played pretty good extended minutes today, obviously looked good, shot the ball well. I thought she moved pretty well defensively also and had three defensive boards.
“She’s exactly where we need her to be right now and she’s an instant threat when she steps out on the court.”
Burrell tied Keyen Green to lead Tennessee (17-1, 6-0 SEC) with 14 points on 5-for-8 shooting. She scored 11 first-half points, giving the Lady Vols needed momentum to move past Kentucky (8-5, 1-2).
It’s not often coaches keep their best players out of the starting lineup, but Harper hasn’t changed anything for the cruising Lady Vols. She’s gone with the lineup of Jordan Walker, Tess Darby, Jordan Horston, Alexus Dye and Tamari Key most of this season, and it’s paid off for a Tennessee team with just one loss this season.
Each of those players provides something different for Tennessee: Walker is a leader at point guard and Darby is a long-distance specialist, while Horston is an all-around playmaker, Dye is a force in the post and Tamari Key provides unmatched height at center.
That starting lineup totaled 45 points and 27 rebounds against Kentucky, though Key left the game in the second quarter due to an ankle injury.
“What’s good (is) we are on a bye week on Thursday,” Harper said. “(Key) will be day-to-day. Hopefully we’ll see her be able to progress this week. I don’t know any more than that other than she was all smiles after the game in the locker room.”
Whether or not Harper reinserts Burrell into the starting lineup, especially if Key is out for longer than expected, will be a key story down the stretch.
It’s possible Burrell isn’t starting because she is still working her way back from the injury, but she showed no signs of rust Sunday.
If there are no injury concerns, Harper will ultimately have to determine if Burrell is worth more to Tennessee coming off the bench than as a starter. The senior standout doesn’t seem concerned about her spot in the rotation, though.
“I feel like I just adjust to whether I’m starting or I’m coming off the bench,” Burrell said. “When I’m starting, I’m trying to bring the energy right away, and when I’m coming off the bench, I get to see what we’re lacking … When I come in, I can fill in those gaps that we’re kind of missing out there.”
Lady Vols honor Pat Summitt: Sunday marked Tennessee’s “We Back Pat” game and took place during the SEC’s “We Back Pat” week in honor of legendary Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who passed away in 2016 after being diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s Disease, and The Pat Summitt Foundation.
Harper, Kentucky coach and former Tennessee assistant Kyra Elzy, and several organizations presented hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks for Alzheimer’s research before the game, and clips of Summitt were played during game stoppages.
”Normally I don’t hear what’s going on during the timeouts. I am really locked in,” Harper said. “I sat down at one point and I heard Pat’s voice. In the huddle, I said, ‘Okay, y’all, I’m a little freaked out right now because I hear my coach and I’m trying to coach you guys.’ ...
”To be able to celebrate this game and celebrate Pat with Kyra (Elzy) and (Kentucky assistant and former Tennessee player) Niya (Butts) over there, that’s important. They’re two wonderful teammates. I absolutely love them to death and will pull for them every game other than this one.”
