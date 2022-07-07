Alcoa’s Jaylyn Halliburton (49) slams the door on Forrest with a three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning on May 28. The Lady Tornadoes went into the final frame with a two-run lead but the deep ball in Alcoa’s final at-bat gave them a more comfortable cushion.
Alcoa’s Cassa Arnold slides in safe at second as the throw from home skipped by William Blount’s Maddie Turner (19) on April 27.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa’s Jaylyn Halliburton (49) slams the door on Forrest with a three-run blast in the top of the seventh inning on May 28. The Lady Tornadoes went into the final frame with a two-run lead but the deep ball in Alcoa’s final at-bat gave them a more comfortable cushion.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Alcoa’s Olivia Emert (7) is congratulated by coach Sarah Fekete Bailey following a home run in a 4-0 win over Community on May 25 to advance in the TSSAA Class 2A state softball tournament.
Three of the Alcoa softball team’s top players were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state team Thursday forty days after the Lady Tornadoes won their first state championship in program history.
Senior outfielder Cassa Arnold, junior first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton and sophomore catcher Olivia Emert each earned the distinction.
Arnold missed the first half of the season with a back injury but made up for last time and won District 2-2A Offensive Player of the Year. The Carson-Newman signee slashed .386/.426/.659 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and 31 runs scored.
Halliburton was named District 2-2A Most Valuable Player after slashing .355/.427/.627 with six doubles, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 20 runs scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.