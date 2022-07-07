Three of the Alcoa softball team’s top players were named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Class 2A all-state team Thursday forty days after the Lady Tornadoes won their first state championship in program history.

Senior outfielder Cassa Arnold, junior first baseman Jaylyn Halliburton and sophomore catcher Olivia Emert each earned the distinction.

Arnold missed the first half of the season with a back injury but made up for last time and won District 2-2A Offensive Player of the Year. The Carson-Newman signee slashed .386/.426/.659 with 10 doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and 31 runs scored.

Halliburton was named District 2-2A Most Valuable Player after slashing .355/.427/.627 with six doubles, eight home runs, 36 RBIs and 20 runs scored.

Emert, who was also named The Daily Times Softball Player of the Year on Monday, slashed .458/.504/.678 with five doubles, three triples, five home runs, 34 RBIs and 17 runs scored.

She was at her best during the state tournament, batting .722 with two home runs and six RBIs in Alcoa’s five-game journey to the title.

