Three area players were tabbed as Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists Thursday by the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association.
Alcoa received two of the five semifinalist nods for Class 3A with senior defensive lineman Grey Carroll and senior wide receiver and defensive back Isiah Cox. The King’s Academy’s junior running back and defensive back Nakelin McAfee is in contention for the Division II-A award.
Carroll, who was a Mr. Football finalist a year ago, is an integral piece of an Alcoa defense that has logged five shutouts and is allowing 4.3 points per game this season. The Georgia Tech commit has recorded 47 tackles — 16.5 for loss, including 4.5 sacks — two blocked punts and two forced fumbles.
Cox was one of Alcoa’s best players in all three phases before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Dobyns-Bennett in the Tornadoes’ regular season finale. He registered 14 carries for 206 yards and three touchdowns, 15 catches for 171 yards and a touchdown, a 52-yard passing touchdown, a kick return touchdown and a punt return touchdown. Cox is also a lockdown corner.
McAfee, like Cox, is a difference maker in every area. He averaged a whooping 8.7 yards per carry for the Lions, rushing for 988 yards and 13 touchdowns on 113 carries in nine games this season. He also racked up 366 yards on 23 receptions and a punt return touchdown. McAfee has recorded 36 tackles (three for loss), three interceptions, three pass break-ups and two forced fumbles on the defensive end.
The semifinalists will be cut to three finalists for each category will be announced at noon Tuesday, Nov. 17. The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
