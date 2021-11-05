The two best quarterbacks in Blount County and one of the most dynamic running backs in the area were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football semifinalists on Thursday.
Maryville senior quarterback Carson Jones and Alcoa senior quarterback Caden Buckles were one of five semifinalists in Class 6A and Class 3A, respectively, while The King’s Academy senior running back Nakelin McAfee earned the distinction in Division II-A.
Jones has been a model of efficiency for the Rebels, completing 75% (117-of-156) of his passes for 1,677 yards and 20 touchdowns without throwing an interception. He also rushed for 102 yards and five more scores to lead Maryville to the program’s 21st consecutive region championship.
Buckles was just as good through eight regular season games — Alcoa won two COVID forfeits — completing 89 of his 120 passes (74.2%) for 1,243 yards and 16 touchdowns. He has also amassed 241 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground.
McAfee rushed for 1,108 yards and 17 touchdowns on 144 carries (7.7 yards per carry) in nine regular season games for the Lions to earn his second consecutive Mr. Football semifinalist nod.
The three finalists in each classification will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23. The announcement will be streamed on the Tennessee Titans’ website and the Titans’ social/digital channels.
The three finalists for each award will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 7, where the winner of each award will be announced.
“We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the 15th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, executive director of the TSSAA on the TSSAA website.
“They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 37th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players.
