SEVIERVILLE — Noah Whitten spent the final moments of daylight Monday on the putting green at Sevierville Golf Club.
The Alcoa junior three-putted five times during his opening round at the Class A state tournament en route to a 7-over 79 that necessitated some additional practice afterward.
It paid off as Whitten carded a 74 on Tuesday on the River Course to vault into a tie for ninth with his teammate, Riley Parsons, with a two-day total of 153.
“I three-putted the first three holes today, but after that I putted the best I ever have,” Whitten told The Daily Times. “This is by far the best I’ve ever done here.”
Whitten opened with a pair of bogeys on No. 11 and No. 12 but righted the ship with a birdie on the par-3 13th followed by five straight pars. Another run of five straight pars followed a bogey on No. 1, and he concluded his round by sandwiching two birdies on No. 7 and No. 10 around bogeys on No. 8 and No. 9.
While Whitten’s improved putting stroke elevated his game, Parsons was unable to replicate the success he enjoyed on the first day of the tournament.
The junior entered the final round tied for third after shooting a 73 but some inconsistency off the tee and and an inability to hit greens in regulation on a consistent basis led to a second-round 80.
“I just didn’t feel like I had my game today,” Parsons said. “It could have been a lot worse because I made a lot of good putts, but I just couldn’t hit the shots I was looking to hit today.”
“I’m still proud of (finishing ninth). I definitely think with the way I was playing at the beginning of the season that I would have taken it. Shooting 73 on the first day and finishing the way I did isn’t great, but I think that gives me a boost of confidence knowing I can compete with all these guys.”
Junior Nevan Newman and sophomore Jackson Chaney shot 91 and 106, respectively, to round out the Tornadoes’ second-day total of 351, which was 13 strokes worse than their first-round total.
Alcoa finished in sixth place, six strokes back of the top-5 finish it was aiming for. Its two-day total was eight strokes better than the one it posted while finishing last a year ago.
“The back nine of this thing is such a grind mentally,” Alcoa coach Chad Coker said. “Noah and Riley kind of flipped scores today, and that’s what this team has been about all season: picking each other up when somebody wasn’t playing great.”
Greenback junior Lorien Sweet joined Parsons and Whitten with a top-10 finish, tying for fifth with Riverside’s Ansley Pratt.
Sweet, who finished seventh last year, also experienced trouble off the tee on the second day, which contributed to a 10-over 80 on the Highland Course after she shot a 77 on the first day.
“I’m really excited because I didn’t start off the greatest today (with a double bogey on No. 2), and I was worried that I had blown it,” Sweet said. “I was really upset, but when I figured out I was top-5, it shocked me a lot.”
Samuel Everett freshman Lyla Campbell finished in a tie for 29th, registering a 100 after a first-round 92.
Each area player who participated in the tournament will return next season with the hope of getting back to state and elevating their game.
Sweet stated her goal is to shoot in the 70s in both rounds and potentially finish in the top 4 while Alcoa believes it has an opportunity to compete for a state championship.
“The future is bright for Alcoa’s golf program,” Coker said. “I really feel good about it. We have everybody coming back and an eighth grader coming up, so we’re just excited. Our kids really like each other, and the camaraderie, that’s going to be the thing that sticks with them as they get older.
“Competitively speaking, I think they understand what’s at stake for them next year because we have three really special players who will be seniors. We’ve got to get it going in the offseason so that we can do something special for those seniors.”
