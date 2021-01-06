After a campaign in which Maryville and The King’s Academy volleyball teams reach the state tournament in their respective classifications, each program was represented on the TSWA All-State teams released Tuesday.
Maryville sophomore Liv Gravatt was one of two setters selected for the Class AAA team while TKA seniors Kolbie Greene and Alexa Austin made the Division II team.
Gravatt was the primary facilitator for a diverse attack that led the Lady Rebels to their second consecutive District 3-AAA championship and their first Class AAA state tournament appearance since 1984. She was named the District 3-AAA Most Valuable Player as well as The Daily Times’ Volleyball Player of the Year.
Greene played a similar role for the Lady Lions, logging 8.04 assists per set to go along with a .189 hitting percentage, 3.03 digs per set and a 92.5% serving percentage with 37 aces. The Milligan signee was named the Division II-A District 1 MVP in both the regular season and tournament as well as an All-Region selection.
Austin posted a .298 hitting percentage, averaging 3.27 kills per set while also tallying 2.5 digs per set and a 91% serving percentage with 46 aces. She was tabbed as an All-District choice in both the regular season and tournament, won Division II-A East Region MVP and powered TKA to its first state tournament win in program history against Battle Ground Academy on Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.