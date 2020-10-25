Alcoa has had its state championship aspirations dashed by Signal Mountain in each of the past two seasons — a 1-0 semifinal loss in 2018 and a 4-1 loss in the championship game in 2019.
The two programs could meet again on Thursday in the Class A semifinals, but the Lady Tornadoes know they cannot rectify the past if they do not take care of business against Valor College Prep at 2:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. local time) on Wednesday in the quarterfinals at Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro.
“We’ve run into this situation two or three times throughout the year when it comes to district and region play,” Alcoa coach Shane Corley told The Daily Times. “I’m sure everybody has taken a look at the bracket by now, and they know that the semifinal could easily be Signal Mountain and us like it was two years ago.
“You can’t overlook any opponents out there. You just have to stay focused on one game.”
Corley admitted to not knowing much about the third-year program that is making its first state tournament appearance, but Valor’s 9-0 regular-season loss to Merrol Hyde — a program that Alcoa has defeated in two of its past three trips to Murfreesboro — inspires confidence.
“I don’t mind not knowing because it’s one of those things where it’s a neutral site, but it is obviously a venue that we’ve become a little more comfortable with,” Corley said, “I feel like whatever the situation is, we’ll be more prepared because we’ve been there. We’re more focused on our team and making sure we’re prepared because we feel like the advantage we have is our experience.”
Maryville faces tough road
The Lady Rebels’ route to the first state championship in program history is as tough as it could be.
Maryville opens with defending Class AAA state champion Ravenwood at 5:30 p.m., and would likely need to get through Houston, the 2018 champion, in the semifinals on Thursday.
“You’re going to have to beat Ravenwood and Houston anyway if you want to win state, and that’s how we’re going to treat it because there is no sense in treating it any other way,” Maryville coach Steve Feather said.
The Lady Raptors are outscoring opponents 31-0 during the postseason. The Lady Rebels have surrendered two goals in their five postseason games and enter their third consecutive state tournament appearance having shown the ability to win close games — posting a pair of 1-0 victories over Farragut in the Region 2-AAA championship and Science Hill in the Class AAA sectionals.
“We feel confident about the fact that we have a group that is battle-proven and been through these tight games,” Feather said. “Here we are on the road back to state, and we like the fact that they already know pressure situations.”
Seymour excited with draw
Seymour coach Ron Blaydes checked to see if the Class AA state tournament bracket had been released Sunday morning, and what he saw brought a smile to his face.
“I ran over and showed the bracket to my wife, and she could tell I was little excited about it,” Blaydes said. “I’m really excited about our chances because there are a couple of teams that didn’t make it that was kind of surprising.”
The Lady Eagles will open with East Hamilton at 8 p.m. A victory against the Lady Hurricanes and a semifinal win could potentially set up a rematch of the Region 2-AA championship with Greeneville for a state title.
“We’re definitely looking forward to that if we can get that far,” Blaydes said. “We talked about potentially seeing them again the other night, but we’re going to have to go through a couple different teams to get there.”
